I just got done watching Jeff sky dive. He was scared. But he had the instructor strapped right onto his back! That’s how God is with us. He’s that close to us;conquering our fears. He’s as close as our breath! Thank you Jeff for allowing God to help you conquer the fear you had. It was an awesome visual reminder of how close God really is to us. Plus as we rest on Jesus’finished work we get to enjoy the view!!! To God be the glory. King Jesus reigns!