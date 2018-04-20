God’s grace and Jesus’s love

We are broken people living in a broken world, and broken people break things. If you are worn out and weary, worried and weighed down by life’s troubles, you don’t need a solution. You don’t need a pick-me-up or a quick-fix. You need time alone with your Savior. No one knows your heart like Jesus. No one knows hardship, hurt, and betrayal like He does. No one can fill you or comfort you like He can. The Psalmist sang, "Better is one day in your courts than thousands elsewhere," and to this, my heart can attest. #HeartStrongFaithWe are broken people living in a broken world, and broken people break things. If you are worn out and weary, worried and weighed down by life’s troubles, you don’t need a solution. You don’t need a pick-me-up or a quick-fix. You need time alone with your Savior. No one knows your heart like Jesus. No one knows hardship, hurt, and betrayal like He does. No one can fill you or comfort you like He can. The Psalmist sang, "Better is one day in your courts than thousands elsewhere," and with this, my heart agrees. #HeartStrongFaith … See MoreSee Less