God’s grace and Jesus’s love

I first started listening to KCBI before my only child died from cancer. She is in heaven as well as my mother who died just month later in the year 2013. Through that I had God’s grace and the love of Jesus who both helped me let them go back to them. Today my faith will help me through the cancer I’m fighting today. Listening and singing along with the songs and hearing the sermons strengthen my faith. KCBI is the only radio station I listen to. God bless you all and your families in the name of Jesus.
God’s grace and Jesus’s loveApril 20, 2018
