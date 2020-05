Just like to give all praise to our Lord and Saviour for the grace and mercy he has given to my family during his time. We have been constantly blessed with food and money to take care of of ourselves. No family has been hospitalized are has been effected against this sin that has came down on this earth. We continue to pray for the men and women on the front line everyday. God bless and in Jesus name we are asking our father to restore all things to better.