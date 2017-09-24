I’m so greatful for Gods love for me! 3 years ago my family and I recived devastating news….my mom was diagnosed with cancer. My heart was broken. She’s been my rock all my life and I’m not sure how I’ll make it without her. So as I drive 40 min to work everyday and I turned off my radio because I started talking to God everyday for the strength I needed and one day I turned the radio back on and I needed inspiration so I turned it on to KCBI and your station has carried me through with your minestry! And I’m so greatful!! Thank you so much for what you do for all of your listeners. I pray for my mom everyday and I ask you to pray for her too. She’s suffering and i don’t want that for her and I’m asking God to help her and she loves him so much. I don’t want her to suffer and I need to be strong for her.

And God is giving me the strength.

Thank you so much and I hope others listening have hope and love!