Thank you Lord for answering my previous prayer request for my family.

My children are all in school and doing well. They are healthy, happy, and enjoying the favor of God.

By God’s loving grace and mercy we have been blessed with all that we need (house, food, safety, security, and education) and I thank God in advance for favor in abundance!

Ephesians 6:24 KJV

[24] Grace be with all them that love our Lord Jesus Christ in sincerity. Amen.