God’s Plan Is Always Better

Caryn recently heard a quote in a movie that said: “You may not have the life you imagined, but it may be the life God intended.” This reminded her of Proverbs 16:9 when it says:

“In their hearts humans plan their course, but the Lord establishes their steps.” – Proverbs 16:9

Even if we have many plans, right or wrong, in the end it is the Will of God that will remain. Many times we blame ourselves for the things we did or stopped doing and we find ourselves at crossroads where we need wisdom or advice to decide well, but we do not think whether the result obtained may be aligned to the Will of God, who directs our life and path.

Let the Lord direct your steps, for your ability to make decisions, however good it may be, is not always aligned to the Will of God. Let us not lose our strength, trust in the Lord, and He will know how to lead us on the way (Jeremiah 29:11). The key is to trust the Lord completely. His plan is always better.