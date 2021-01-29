God’s Voice Is Free. So Let’s Take The Time To Know It.

In this first month of 2021, it felt like somewhat of an outer-body experience. What I mean is it feels like I’ve just been standing back and watching insurrections, inaugurations, and indoctrination of ideologies. All the talking head are just screaming at each other and it feels like each day the noise level gets louder and the arguing gets more vile to the point that I can’t take it anymore. But then, it just goes silent.

And I hear this voice from over my shoulder say, “Hey kid, how are you doing?” All of a sudden, I’m home and that voice I hear is from our father God.

Our world might be falling off it’s hinges but God tells us that he has overcome this troubled world. The good news is we don’t have sign up for a trial run or a pay a membership fee or clean up all that is messy in our lives to ask God the tough questions. All we need to do is take the time.