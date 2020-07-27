God’s Will Isn’t What You Think It Is

When you have a really difficult decision to make, what do you do? I think the right answer is to pray about it and talk to people that you trust and know.

However, I have seen in my years in ministry that a lot of people get really tripped up and almost paralyzed because they can’t make up their minds about something. You might have heard of the saying, “paralysis by analysis” which is defined as:

“An individual or group process when overanalyzing or overthinking a situation can cause forward motion or decision-making to become “paralyzed”, meaning that no solution or course of action is decided upon.”

These people are trying so hard to get a specific word about which specific thing to do. I want to encourage you today if you ever find yourself in that spot that sometimes God will make it very clear to do something, but sometimes He won’t. The good news is that God’s will, I believe, and I believe scripture backs this up, is wide. God’s will for your life is more about who you are than what you do. I will say though that the Bible says a ton about what you are supposed to do, but it says a whole lot more about who you are supposed to be.

“Give thanks in all circumstances; for this is God’s will for you in Christ Jesus.” – 1 Thessalonians 5:18 “Do not be conformed to this world, but be transformed by the renewal of your mind, that by testing you may discern what is the will of God, what is good and acceptable and perfect.” – Romans 12:2 “But seek first the kingdom of God and his righteousness, and all these things will be added to you.” – Matthew 6:33

A friend of mine once said that God is the God of all possible outcomes and if that’s the truth, you really can’t pick the wrong thing. Of course, that’s if that thing isn’t directly in contradiction to something in God’s word. If God is the God of all possible outcomes and you make what looks like to you a giant mistake, you can know that you know that He is going to use that to make you more like Christ, which is always his will for your life.

Your mistake is not going to usurp the will of God because it was already in His plan. He already knew it was coming and you’re still going to be okay. Remember that while the gate is narrow, God’s will is wide.