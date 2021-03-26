Going Back To The ABC’s Of The Gospel

No matter how long you’ve been reading, no matter how brilliant you are, sometimes you just have to go back to the ABC’s. I am in seminary and I’m studying for my master’s degree in theology and biblical studies. I have been a Christian my whole life and reading the Bible front to back since seventh grade and yet, I heard something this morning that I had never heard before. It just took me back to the ABC’s of the gospel. In Jeremiah chapter 15, The Lord is telling Jeremiah how he is going to punish his people because they have followed other gods and worshipped other gods. The Lord gave them a list of commands and said, “do this and I will bless you”, but of course, they did not do any of those things. So now the Lord is going to bring about the curses that he promised them that he would bring them if they didn’t obey.

Jeremiah 15:1 says:

“Then the LORD said to me: “Even if Moses and Samuel were to stand before me, my heart would not go out to this people. Send them away from my presence! Let them go!” – Jeremiah 15:1

In this passage, we recognize that if we were to go back in time to ask who the best, most obedient Jews were, they would most likely say Moses or Samuel. But even the best of the best could not intercede for his wicked people. Only God could and so God did. Jesus is the one who stands before the Father and pleads for you, me, and the people you’re praying for. Sometimes I really just need to be reminded of that because it’s just the simple things that end up being the most powerful reminders. Jesus pleads for you before the Father and God listens to him and forgives.