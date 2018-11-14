Going through a divorce I really did not want

It’s a long story but please pray for me.. I have 2 kids 14 and 17 and I know they are hurt.. 95% of the time they don’t come and stay with me or visit when its my time to have them and that has been very hurtful and crushing to me.. They don’t even communicate with me unless I initiate it.. I fear I will lose them and they will no longer want to be a part of my life.. I did a lot of things wrong and put a lot of blame on myself but have close friends that know me and my family and they try and tell me there is blame to go around on both sides(me and my ex-wife)

My main concern now is my kids. Please pray God will help heal my relationship with them and that they will forgive me and let me be a part of their life again.