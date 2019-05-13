fbpx
Going to Be a Tough Week

May 1st – my husband of 23 years told me he was gay. Please pray with me for the Lord to guide him in the right direction and send people to him to plant the Lord’s grace.
To bring healing to our family, and if it the Lord’s plan to restore our marriage. Then, top it off, our youngest daughter is graduating from high school… praying for strength to make it through. Its been tough, walking in faith.

