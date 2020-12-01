Afternoons with Lauree & Doug

Good is not always God’s will, but God’s will is always good

By December 1, 2020 No Comments

One of the things we try to do here at KCBI is pop into your life from time to time and remind you of good things.

We all need that reminder because it’s really easy for all of us to lose perspective of what is good, especially when hard times come. Sometimes we get discouraged by thinking that if you follow God, then your life will be relieved from all troubles but if you’ve spent any time as Christ-follower, then you know that’s just not the truth. There’s an author by the name of Watchman Nee and he  has this quote, “Good is not always God’s will, but God’s will is always good.” When we are walking through those difficult things, God doesn’t waste those seasons in our life. They are for a purpose and more times than not, they’re used to draw us closer to him.

So when we face difficulty and the waves of life are crashing down around us, let’s keep our focus on God. When we’re so locked in and singularly focused on him, we have the opportunity to walk across the water instead of sinking in the waves below.

You May Also Like

Afternoons with Lauree & Doug

Thankful For God’s Grace In A Challenging Year

Lauree & Doug
Lauree & DougNovember 26, 2020
Afternoons with Lauree & Doug

It’s Not Too Early To Put Up Christmas Decorations

Lauree & Doug
Lauree & DougNovember 23, 2020
Afternoons with Lauree & Doug

Speak To Yourself As If You Were Speaking To A Child

Lauree & Doug
Lauree & DougNovember 23, 2020
X