One of the things we try to do here at KCBI is pop into your life from time to time and remind you of good things.

We all need that reminder because it’s really easy for all of us to lose perspective of what is good, especially when hard times come. Sometimes we get discouraged by thinking that if you follow God, then your life will be relieved from all troubles but if you’ve spent any time as Christ-follower, then you know that’s just not the truth. There’s an author by the name of Watchman Nee and he has this quote, “Good is not always God’s will, but God’s will is always good.” When we are walking through those difficult things, God doesn’t waste those seasons in our life. They are for a purpose and more times than not, they’re used to draw us closer to him.

So when we face difficulty and the waves of life are crashing down around us, let’s keep our focus on God. When we’re so locked in and singularly focused on him, we have the opportunity to walk across the water instead of sinking in the waves below.