Got Stress? We’ve Got An Answer

Are you looking for a way to get rid of some stress? Hug a cow.

Seriously! Cow hugging, known as “koe knuffelen” in Dutch (Doug loves saying it), is based around the healing properties of being close to animals, specifically cows. It typically involves resting on and hugging cows for several hours, taking advantage of the animals’ warm body temperature, slower heartbeat, and large size, according to a report from the BBC.

Though the practice originated in the Netherlands, farms from Switzerland to the United States are starting to pick up on the trend. One farm owner in the Netherlands said she has been welcoming visitors for cow hugging for about 14 years.

So the next time you start feeling anxious or stressed, go find a Cow to hug. Or maybe just drink some milk.