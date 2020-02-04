Got The Flu? Call The Flu Crew!

We are smack dab in the middle of the flu season and Texas is proving to be high in flu activity over the last several months (see map below).

Of course, the main way to prevent the spreading of flu is to stay home and rest/medicate until you are well again. However, did you know there is a resource out there that can help you get rid of the flu faster than ever before? It’s literally as simple as dialing a number on your phone: 1-866-FLU CREW (358-2739)

NBC 5 DFW’s Alanna Quillen caught up with the crew and said that “The crew is made up of a nurse practitioner or physician assistant plus an EMT, traveling with everything you would see in a doctor’s office organized into multiple traveling kits. The crew will show up on your doorstep without two hours of calling. They come straight into your home, test you for the flu using a swab kit and in 15 minutes you’ll have your answer.

If you have the flu, they’ll even administer your first dose of Tamiflu on the spot. If you need IV fluids from dehydration or even a nebulizer for trouble breathing, it’s all in the kit.”

The Flu Crew just recently expanded to cover all of Tarrant County, so now they cover all of DFW. They have five crews on the road, making up to 10 visits per day.

All major insurance, Medicare, and Medicaid cover the service.

