  • Follow KCBI
FM Loading...
You are at:»»Grace

Grace

August 29, 2017
By on Praise Wall

Please help me lift up in prayer my son, Kenneth. He will face the judge regarding whether or not he will receive inpatient or out patient treatment. I ask that God will be done. I bind the spirit of torment,confusion , grief and depression. I also ask that you lift my husband up in prayer. He is a hard worker and a man of God but i do not think we are not prospering in the spirit. He has completely stopped attending church.i have submitted a request for a contract and I am waiting to see if I have been selected to provide services. This is a faith move because I am in need of an assistant, and location of my own and finances. I believe God can and will do exceedingly and abundantly above all we ask or think… may GOD bless you in a very special way.

Share.
X