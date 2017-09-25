I’m requesting prayers for my household. My son who suffers from a mental disorder as a result of drug use. He is in jail and the judge has ordered him to go to a mental hospital. This is a spiritual attack from the enemy. And I refuse to give in. The Word of God says greater is he that is within me than he that is in the world. There is nothing too hard for the Lord. I believe God can and will deliver according to His will. The battle is not mine, it’s the Lord. I also ask that you agree in prayer with me for my husband. He is an anointed man of God but has chosen not to submit to God and trust him for the outcome. We are in the process of advancing our business but requesting God will to be done.