Grace Has Nothing To Do With Us

God is a God of second chances, and third chances, and… well you get the point. May this powerful reminder of the root of God’s grace grab your heart today.

“Jesus forgave a thief dangling on a cross, knowing full well the thief had converted out of plain fear. That thief would never study the Bible, never attend synagogue or church and never make amends to those he had wronged. He simply said, “Jesus remember me,” and Jesus promised, “Today you will be with me in paradise.” It was another shocking reminder that grace does not depend on what we have done for God, but rather, what God has done for us.” – Philip Yancy