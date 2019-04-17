Grace That Sounds Too Good To Be True

Jeff has been thinking a lot about Tiger Woods lately because his name has been all over the news as he recently won the Master’s Tournament for the first time in the last 14 years. Of course, you might remember that Tiger had some rough patches along the way as he had a public DUI, a marriage that was ruined by infidelity, and some other struggles but over time, he was able to be redeemed and become a victor in the world of golf once again.

This reminds Jeff a lot about what God’s grace does for us as He takes us where we are and redeems us to be who He has called us to be! But so many people might have a problem with this type of grace not necessarily because of who it leaves out (no one), but who it includes. (everyone) A friend of Jeff’s who is a disgraced pastor based off of past actions says something that is profound when looking at who God can use:

“If you are not dead, God is not done. Bringing new life out of death is His specialty!”

It might sound like it’s too good to be true, but trust us, it completely real and God has provided that grace to us every day! Rest and revel in that today!

Do you love this? Want to see more? Consider becoming an iPartner with KCBI! GIVE NOW

If you want to catch Jeff & Rebecca’s podcast daily, you can always subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Stitcher or Soundcloud! Just click the buttons below! Also, don’t forget to rate and review to help the podcast get found by others!