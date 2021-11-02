Grace & Truth Are Equal In Importance

If you are a grace person, you are most concerned about being loved. But if you are a truth person, you are most concerned about being right even it means being unloved. Both of them have their dangers because they both weren’t meant to be pursued in isolation from the other. Something is wrong if everyone hates you and something is just as wrong if everyone loves you.

Timothy Keller said it best when he said:

“’Truth’ without grace is not really truth and ‘grace’ without truth is not really grace.”

One isn’t better than the other, they are equally important as we share the Gospel with everyone.

Jesus came from the Father full of grace and truth. All grace, all truth, all the time. John 1:14 reminds us of this when it said:

“The Word became flesh and made his dwelling among us. We have seen his glory, the glory of the one and only Son, who came from the Father, full of grace and truth.” – John 1:14

However, Jesus didn’t come simply to give us an example of grace and truth. He came to save us in grace and truth. The motivation to be full of grace and truth is not because we need to earn God’s favor, but because being a follower of Jesus Christ means we begin to model the one whom we claim to follow.