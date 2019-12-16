Grandma Looking for Family for the Holidays

I believe we would all agree that its a really sad world when even grandparents are being bullied. One grandma, in particular, posted an ad on Craigslist asking “Does anyone need a grandma for Christmas?” She stated that she’d be willing to cook and bring presents to the kids because she just didn’t want to be alone. Sadly, she faced a lot of negativity and ugly messages which caused her to remove her ad completely.

I don’t share this story to be a Debbie Downer, but to encourage you to keep an eye out for those in your life who could use some love and family this Christmas season.