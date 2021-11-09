Gratitude Literally Changes Your Mind

Gratitude is good for us. Actually, that’s not strong enough. Gratitude is GREAT for us. But did you know that being grateful can literally change you mind?

Research shows gratitude benefits us in a multitude of ways including psychologically, physically, and interpersonally. In a study, one group of people were to keep a journal where daily they would jot down thing they we’re grateful for and the other group didn’t. After the study, everyone involved had an MRI done and those who kept the gratitude journals showed literal growth in certain areas of their brains.

Robert Emmons, a professor at the University of California, Davis, is one of the leading experts on gratitude and he had this to say about keeping a gratitude journal. “People are 25 percent happier and more energetic if they keep gratitude journals, have 20 percent less envy and resentment, sleep 10 percent longer each night and wake up 15 percent more refreshed, exercise 33 percent more, and show a 10 percent drop in blood pressure compared to persons who are not keeping these journals.”

We have a free E-Book for you entitled “30 Days of Gratitude: Giving Thanks For Who God Is” at KCBI.ORG