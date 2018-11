I just need God to tell me what I’m doing wrong. I’m on the path of losing everything. I had job now I’m fighting for a job. My son’s father has pretty much said I don’t care. I just in a bad place and I’m trying to do everything right!! I’m trying to keep head above water. I’m about to pawn everything in my house just to pay rent that is already late. Just asking for prayers. Lots of prayers please!