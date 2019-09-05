Happiness Is A Terrible Goal.

Dr. John Townsend makes a great point in his book “The Entitlement Cure”. When we chase happiness ITSELF, this is what tends to happen:

“People who have happiness as their goal get locked into the pain/ pleasure motivation cycle. They never do what causes them pain, but always do what brings them pleasure. This puts us on the same thinking level as a child, who has difficulty seeing past his or her fear of pain and love of pleasure.”

As I read this, I realize I have a LOT of growing up to do!

Listen…

Some good reading on the subject…

The Entitlement Cure: Finding Success at Work and in Relationships in a Shortcut World

The Happiness Industry: How the Government and Big Business Sold us Well-Being