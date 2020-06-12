Hard Hearts Cause Ignorant Minds

I was wrong. I didn’t know I was wrong until years later.
And I thought back to all the moments like that one in the cafeteria, where I spoke with my own authority that was filled with my pride and ignorance.
I’d like to say that was the one and only time I have spoken my opinion boldly and was wrong.
God is so much bigger than me and my understanding. If I understood God completely, understood His ways, understood His word…I would be God. I’m not. He is.
And on this side of heaven, I will always have something to learn. So my prayer is to nurture a soft heart of humility to ask God, “and what else?”