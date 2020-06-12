Hard Hearts Cause Ignorant Minds

“That’s not who God is!” I blurted out across the lunch table in the high school cafeteria.

I was proud of the boldness of my opinion and felt further energized by the nodding heads that surrounded me. We were “discussing” (which is a PC way of saying we were gossiping) about the other church kids.. The ones that went to the other church across town, the ones that had a different understanding of the Holy Spirit. I was emphatic in my statements. They were wrong about God. I was right.

I was wrong. I didn’t know I was wrong until years later.

And I thought back to all the moments like that one in the cafeteria, where I spoke with my own authority that was filled with my pride and ignorance.

I’d like to say that was the one and only time I have spoken my opinion boldly and was wrong.

Each time I’ve been wrong it’s chiseled away at my hard-hearted pride and taught me to listen and learn.

God is so much bigger than me and my understanding. If I understood God completely, understood His ways, understood His word…I would be God. I’m not. He is.

There is always more to learn. It doesn’t mean that God is changing or evolving. God is the same, Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow.

And on this side of heaven, I will always have something to learn. So my prayer is to nurture a soft heart of humility to ask God, “and what else?”

Thank you to Beth Moore for this good word!