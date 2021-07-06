Hardship Breeds Urgency

Back on September 23, 1857, a man named Jerimiah Lanphier started a noon prayer meeting right in the heart of New York City. About 6 people were in attendance. A couple of weeks later, the largest financial crisis in United States History to date occurred and in the days following, more than 3,000 people gathered for noon time prayer. This prayer movement spread and as a result, over a million people came to know Christ in a years time.

I hope and praying nothing like this financial crisis happens again, but my takeaway is this: In the middle of hardship, it’s not our need for God increases, it’s our awareness for our need for God that does.