Developing the next generation of Christ-followers to passionately serve Christ and lead others.

Character – Competence – Calling

For 28 years, HCA’s mission has been to develop character, demonstrate competence, and help students discover their calling through academics, athletics, fine arts, and an emphasis on Christ.

HCA is a rigorous college preparatory school offering:

Honors & Dual Credit Classes

Sports and Athletic Teams in Elementary, Middle and High School

Award Winning Theater Productions

STEM experiences beginning in elementary school

Field Trips, Retreats, Academic & Mission Trips

Elementary, Middle and High School Chapel weekly with Student Led Worship

Gifted & Talented Programs including Global Recognition at International Competitions with Destination Imagination.

Harvest Christian Academy is nationally accredited through the Association of Christian School International (ACSI) and is a 501 (c)(3) private non-profit Christian school in Keller, Texas with a satellite campus in Lantana, Texas.

