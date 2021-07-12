Developing the next generation of Christ-followers to passionately serve Christ and lead others.
Character – Competence – Calling
For 28 years, HCA’s mission has been to develop character, demonstrate competence, and help students discover their calling through academics, athletics, fine arts, and an emphasis on Christ.
HCA is a rigorous college preparatory school offering:
- Honors & Dual Credit Classes
- Sports and Athletic Teams in Elementary, Middle and High School
- Award Winning Theater Productions
- STEM experiences beginning in elementary school
- Field Trips, Retreats, Academic & Mission Trips
- Elementary, Middle and High School Chapel weekly with Student Led Worship
- Gifted & Talented Programs including Global Recognition at International Competitions with Destination Imagination.
Harvest Christian Academy is nationally accredited through the Association of Christian School International (ACSI) and is a 501 (c)(3) private non-profit Christian school in Keller, Texas with a satellite campus in Lantana, Texas.
