Have An Open-Hand Faith

When we lift our hands or open our hands in worship, there’s this really beautiful transformation that happens inside of us.

I remember back to walking with my late husband through his cancer battle and just holding onto a lot stress over things I couldn’t control. One day I met with an old friend who could tell that stress was really weighing on me, not just by my demeanor, but by the way my hands were. My hands we’re literally clinched by just trying to figure out how to hang on instead of surrendering those worries to God. That friend commanded me to open my hands and use my open-faced hands a visual reminder that God is ready to take that burden and replace it with his presence. We just have let him in.