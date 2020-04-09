Having An Abundance Mindset vs. A Scarcity Mindset

When I was in high school, my dad made me read Stephen Covey’s ‘The Seven Habits of Highly Effective People‘. I didn’t appreciate it fully at the time, but I did pick up some nuggets along the way. So, when I went back to read it again as an adult, I remembered that there is a concept that Stephen Covey talks about in his book that has always stuck with me. It’s when he discusses the difference between having a scarcity mentality versus an abundance mentality. So to give you an example right now during a global pandemic, what do you think we’re living in: a scarcity mentality or an abundance mentality?

Find any toilet paper lately? Anybody stocking up on Clorox wipes like crazy or anything like that? The answer is pretty obvious. My mother and father came over yesterday, just to say hi and they were bored so they wanted to leave their house. So we stayed a very appropriate distance apart they visited for a little bit and she was telling me that she had gone to the grocery store and couldn’t even find sliced pickles. Like she said, literally there were just stretches of completely bare shelves. It’s not because there’s not enough to go around, it’s because we’re afraid and so we’ve succumbed to a scarcity mindset. People have a very difficult time sharing things like recognition, credit, power or profit. Even with those who help in the production of what they’re creating. They have a very hard time being genuinely happy for the success of other people, even people in their own family or close friends/associates.

On the other hand, there is an abundance mentality that Stephen Covey says this flows out of a deep inner sense of personal worth and security.

It’s the paradigm that there is plenty out there and enough to spare for everybody. This concept of an abundance mindset did not start with Stephen Covey either, but it started with Jesus who says give and it will be given to you.

In the book of Philippians, Paul writes in verse 19 of Chapter 4:

“And my God will meet all your needs according to the riches of his glory in Christ Jesus.” – Philippians 4:19

I want you to notice his promised language when he says, “and my god will, as promised language, meet all your needs, not some of them, not most of them, but all your needs, according to His glorious riches in Christ Jesus.” As members of the body of Christ, we are wrong to walk around in a scarcity mindset. We love, serve, and follow a Savior who took a little boy’s ‘lunchable’ and fed 5000 people! He is the God who spoke the universe into existence using nothing but the breath of his mouth. So there is definitely more than enough to go around.

How can I know that? Because God promises to meet all your needs, not according to your stuff, or the stuff of the world, but according to His glorious riches in Christ Jesus. So whether or not there’s toilet paper on the shelves, whether or not you can find pickles, your God has promised to meet all your needs, according to His glorious riches in Christ Jesus.