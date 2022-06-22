All over scripture we find God using believers, nonbelievers, and even His enemies to accomplish His will and because of this, there is nothing: not our past, not our shortcomings, nothing, prevents Him from using us for His purpose. The next time you feel like you don’t meet the qualifications for God to use you, I want you to remember this statement from speaker Nona Jones:

God took a baby floating down the Nile in a basket and made him the deliverer of His people, God took an overlooked boy tending sheep and made him a King over Israel, and God made a small, rural village of no reputation called Nazareth and brought forth the Savior of the world. He can use you, too.