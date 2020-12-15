He is real

My friends son and daughter in-law were in a horrible accident on 820 in Hurst about 2 weeks ago. Both had to have amputation’s. My friend sent me this message that I wanted to share with KCBI.

Good morning, sorry I didn’t reply yesterday got busy and forgot 🤦‍♀️… I’m doing good. Wesley and Vikki are making progress and in good spirits. They closed his leg Sunday, she is waiting for plastic surgery consult because she needs skin graft. There is a real blessing in all this my son has changed. He said when he was laying on road people all around him, God and satan was there. He said, I know it’s all real now and I don’t want to go to hell!