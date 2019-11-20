He Was Abandoned In A Dumpster At Birth & Now He’s A CEO!

*This article was originally published by Corrinne Sanders at Inspire More*
Where we start in life doesn’t have to determine where we’ll go. We all have the potential for greatness. We just have to recognize it.
“I could pick up the phone and say, ‘Hey dad, where are you at?’ and he doesn’t have to do anything, just lean down and talk into his shoe and I can track his location,” Freddie explained. “That program was very successful and I had a company reach out to me out of Kansas and they bought the program from me for $2.2 million.”
Freddie used the money to start Figgers Communications, a telecommunications firm now valued at over $62 million. It’s also the only minority-owned company of its kind in the U.S. Freddie, the founder and CEO, has already made headlines with his company’s anti-texting and driving software. He’s also created a cell phone with a built-in wireless blood glucose meter for people with diabetes.
To Freddie, his success is not about the money. It’s about creating a better world.
“I believe turning caring into action, and if you see a problem find a solution to deliver an impact to change someone’s life,” Freddie said. “I’m going to impact this world and change today for a better tomorrow, because money is nothing but a tool, but with that tool we can impact and change everyday people lives with opportunities.”