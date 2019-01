No, it’s not a physical healing request. It’s a request for God’s love touch her and heal what doesn’t work in her relationship with her husband.

Heal her stress. Keep her heart protected. Allow her to always see the truth of any experience. Keep her safe. Keep her loved by her husband.

Yes, a physical request too. Heal her foot that was almost cut off in a car accident.

Keep her always in your arms and allow her to feel your love.

I ask this in my Father’s son’s name, Jesus.

Amen and Amen.