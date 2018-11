Praise report: I used to have a swollen lump (possibly an external haemorrhoid) outside and under my bum which was uncomfortable to sit on and it was bleeding. A few weeks ago, I asked for prayer for it and God has healed me and removed the lump (so no more bleeding or soreness) and easy to sit. Praise to wonderful God for healing me (as only He could do so) and also many thanks to everyone who prayed for me.