Healing and Strength

Please pray for my husband Mike who suffered a stroke on 2/2/18. He is only 45 yrs old and I’m afraid he’s given up. Doctors are optimistic he will heal in time. He is now refusing to eat anything and has been struggling with coping. He has since regained movement and strength in his right arm but is struggling with his right leg. I pray he realizes this is just a temporary set back and will not be a way of life for him. I pray God give him strength and the will to fight so he can be healed. I pray God give me the strength to fight alongside him as this is beginning to take its toll on me and my family.
Healing and StrengthFebruary 24, 2018
