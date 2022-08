Hurt in life is not an “if”, but a “when.” Typically, when I experience hurt, I just want to find the quickest route from point A to point B to get rid of those feelings as quick as I possibly can. Can you relate?

Friend, I say this from experience: Take the time to heal. You and I don’t have control over our hurt so why try and rush through it? Allow God to work out your hurt and your healing on his timeline even when it doesn’t match your timeline. You can trust him with this.

-Sonny