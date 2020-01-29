Helicopter Crash Creating Platform to Proclaim Jesus Christ for Orlando Magic VP

Pat Williams the VP of the Orlando Magic basketball team was recently on the Brian Kilmeade show to discuss the tragic death of basketball legend Kobe Bryant. At about 2:30 of the interview Pat boldly proclaimed the Gospel truth and issued a charge to us all, what are we doing about Jesus Christ while we live?

