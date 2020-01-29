fbpx
Afternoons with Lauree

Helicopter Crash Creating Platform to Proclaim Jesus Christ for Orlando Magic VP

By January 29, 2020 No Comments

Pat Williams the VP of the Orlando Magic basketball team was recently on the Brian Kilmeade show to discuss the tragic death of basketball legend Kobe Bryant. At about 2:30 of the interview Pat boldly proclaimed the Gospel truth and issued a charge to us all, what are we doing about Jesus Christ while we live?

 

 

Pat Williams Fox and Friends Interview

In this time between birth and death, the real issue is what have we done with Jesus Christ.Pat Williams, Senior VP of Orlando Magic shared this powerful truth in an interview with Fox News' Brian Kilmeade about Kobe Bryant. Watch and share this interview with others…

Posted by Franklin Graham on Tuesday, January 28, 2020

 

 

 

