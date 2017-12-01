Help for my friend who is 27 and urgently needs assistance

Dear Jeff and Rebecca-

I have a friend whose name is Melissa Lopez who is 27 lives in Dallas, TX and lives as a single mother with 5 children. She has 5 children, 12, 10, 9, 6, and 2 months old. She is in urgent need to keep a roof over her head. She is a very dedicated, hard-working person to take care of her children. She just recently had a son in October 27, 2017 and got behind in her rent since she was not paid for maternal leave and she just recently went back to work but will not have enough to cover her rent this month. I wish I could help her but I don’t have much room in my home or money to help her myself. She does not have family but a father who is sick and cannot work only receiving disability. My heart is breaking right now and I am praying that we can find a way to pay her rent before she gets evicted. We are looking for shelters as our last resort but I am praying that everything falls in place for her. I know God is great. We are not losing hope.