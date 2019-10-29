Help For Worry

I worry too much.

It tends to happen when I embrace the false belief that I am on my own. I can mentally acknowledge that God is with me. But it doesn’t always settle in in my heart.

Maybe you can relate.

These are some things I have found to be helpful:

Spending time alone, praying with God. It restores my heart.

Being in community. We can’t do this alone!

Actually reading the Bible, not just about it. Or listening to it on the radio, as great as that is!

Counting my blessings. (Keeping a list on the notes app on your phone helps…you can open it up and give thanks to God right then!)

Helping other people. It just takes my mind off of my own problems.

What would you add to the list?