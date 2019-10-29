Help For Worry

I worry too much.
It tends to happen when I embrace the false belief that I am on my own. I can mentally acknowledge that God is with me. But it doesn’t always settle in in my heart.
Maybe you can relate.
These are some things I have found to be helpful:
- Spending time alone, praying with God. It restores my heart.
- Being in community. We can’t do this alone!
- Actually reading the Bible, not just about it. Or listening to it on the radio, as great as that is!
- Counting my blessings. (Keeping a list on the notes app on your phone helps…you can open it up and give thanks to God right then!)
- Helping other people. It just takes my mind off of my own problems.
What would you add to the list?