Help For Worry

I worry too much.

It tends to happen when I embrace the false belief that I am on my own. I can mentally acknowledge that God is with me. But it doesn’t always settle in in my heart.

Maybe you can relate.

These are some things I have found to be helpful:

  • Spending time alone, praying with God. It restores my heart.
  • Being in community. We can’t do this alone!
  • Actually reading the Bible, not just about it. Or listening to it on the radio, as great as that is!
  • Counting my blessings. (Keeping a list on the notes app on your phone helps…you can open it up and give thanks to God right then!)
  • Helping other people. It just takes my mind off of my own problems.

What would you add to the list?

