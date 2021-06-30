JULY 17 AWARENESS EVENT WILL RAISE FUNDS AND HOPE FOR PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES

Guest Speakers, Live Music, Raffles, Food Trucks, and More for a Cause

ARLINGTON, Texas—On Saturday, July 17 from noon to 7 p.m. at River Legacy Park (Elm Grove Pavilion, 703 NW Green Oaks Blvd in Arlington), gather to celebrate the disability community and raise funds for an important cause. Bring chairs or a blanket and enjoy guest speakers from the disability community, live music, raffles, food trucks, and more in the park.

The Wheels for Rick fundraiser and awareness event will help the community to understand the lives of people with disabilities while supporting charitable fundraising efforts for an accessible van through the nonprofit Help Hope Live.

Details:

Indulge with food trucks with 10 to 15% of purchases supporting the charity

Enjoy live music from Hub City Trio

From 2 p.m. to 3:35 p.m., roll a mile in someone else’s shoes as you hear from gues