Help me grow

I have been going through something that is leading to the destruction of my marriage. I can place blame on my different direction but I need to put the blame on my actions. I need prayer that the Holy Ghost enter my soul and transform me into a more Godly figure. Pray for me that I am able to hold my tongue when I am met with opposing mind frame from my wife and mother in law. Pray for me for God to open my soul. I don’t know what is God’s plan. It feels like it is coming to a tragic end. I pray God strengthen our souls and prepare my wife, children, and I for what every out