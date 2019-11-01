Her Texts Saved Her Life. And A Stranger’s.

This one got me. I get choked up re-telling it.

Chastity Patterson lost her father four years ago and in an effort to keep the memory of him alive, she would text his number daily, sending updates on her life.

Right before the 4th anniversary of his passing, she texted again, talking about how she had beaten cancer, graduated from college with honors and thought that her Dad would be so proud of the young woman she’d become.

Much to her amazement….she got a reply. What happened is pretty stunning. LISTEN:

