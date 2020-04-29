Here Is What You Can Control During This COVID-19 Pandemic

Everything just seems out of control lately and considering that we can’t even get all the necessities we can from the store when we go, it can create a lot of anxiety. For many of us, this might be the first time that we’ve genuinely felt like we were out of control. But if we really think about it, we never really were.

Dr. John Delony put it best in saying it this way:

“You can’t control everything happening. In fact, you can control almost none of it. However, you can control your patience, your objectivity, the OFF switches on your electronics, your kindness, and your ability to learn from this madness to grow and succeed. You can control your thoughts and actions. You can control where you put your focus. I’m letting everything else go.”

Focus On These Things: (You CAN Control These)

My Thoughts & Actions

How I Plan My Day

How I Lead My Family/Friends

How I Treat Others

Limiting My News & Social Media Intake

Let These Things Go: (You Can’t Control These)