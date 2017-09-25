Here When I Needed You Most

As a young single mother coming to know the Lord, KCBI was there helping me to learn the word through the many ministers that were broadcast, helping me with constant music songs of encouragement and words that were edifying, Saturday morning kid’s radio and teachings for my son on Adventures in Odyssey and other programs broadcast. I also learned from Larry Burkett with Money Matters and Chuck Swindoll and Doctor James Dobson were very instrumental in teaching on family.. today when you mentioned that being listener-supported enabled you to be able to not be compromised in your representation of Christ, that is when I knew I had to contribute even if it was only $10 a month.