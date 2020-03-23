Here’s Some Good News About The Coronavirus

Now before we go any further, the COVID-19 threat is still very real and needs to be taken seriously as our government leaders and officials have required citizens to stay inside and self-quarantine unless for necessary reasons: groceries, food, outdoors (6 feet apart from others), as well as many other things. However, as we watch footage of TV station after TV station or news article after another highlighting how the virus is getting worse, we decided to share some good news about the progress that is being made in this fight.

If you’d like to learn more about what the new Dallas County “Shelter In Place” Order means, you can click here.

China has closed all 16 temporary coronavirus hospitals in Wuhan. They don’t have enough new cases to support them. (Source: New York Times & Various Others) Doctors in India have successfully treated an Italian COVID-19 patient. The combination of drugs used includes Lopinavir, Ritonavir, Oseltamivir, and Chloroquine. (Source: Times of India) “A team of 10 scientific researchers from the Erasmus Medical Center in Rotterdam and Utrecht University says they are the first in the world to discover an antibody capable of fending off an infection by COVID-19. The discovery could lead to an antiviral medication. (Source: NL Times, Erasmus Magazine) A 103-year-old Chinese grandmother has made a full recovery from COVID-19 after being treated for six days in Wuhan, China. (Source: Daily Mail UK, MSN, Euro Weekly News) Apple has reopened all 42 of its retail stores in China. (Source: BBC, Business Insider) Good news from South Korea, where the number of new cases is declining. (BNO Newsroom, NBC News) One of the reasons that Italy was hit so hard, experts say, is because they have the oldest population in Europe, and the second-oldest population on Earth (after Japan). (Source: New York Times, ABC News) Multiple potential COVID-19 vaccines are currently in development and testing, with at least 3 in the U.S. (Source: NBC News) “A team of Canadian scientists has successfully isolated and grown copies of the coronavirus — bringing the world a step closer to finding a vaccine.” (Source: New York Post) A San Diego biotech company is developing a COVID-19 vaccine in collaboration with Duke University and the National University of Singapore. (CBS 8 San Diego)

See? While we know that COVID-19 will likely continue to grow and get worse in the days to come, it’s important to remember that God is in control and He is not surprised by any of this. We are fortunate to live in a world that is equipped with the best medicine that science has to offer at this point and even in the midst of self-quarantine, we are blessed to have the technology that we have that connects us with more than ever before while providing countless entertainment options. Sit tight and practice social distancing, COVID-19 won’t last forever.