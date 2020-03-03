Here’s What Happens To Us When We Extend Forgiveness

When we think about forgiveness, it is very hard to look past what we are doing for someone else to see how it really benefits us. It sounds like we’re setting somebody free of conviction when in reality, the process of forgiveness has more to do with what it does inside of us. Here is what forgiveness does for us when we offer it to others according to an article by Chuck Lawless:

We experience and extend the love of God. God is a forgiving God, compassionate and slow to anger (Psa 86:15). When we forgive as He has forgiven us (Col 1:13), we reflect His heart. We break one of the enemy’s holds on our lives. Satan and his forces want us to be angry, bitter, unforgiving, seeking revenge. When we do forgive, though, we dislodge him in our lives. We open the door to God’s forgiveness. Jesus is clear that if we don’t forgive others, our own relationship with God is hindered (Matt 6:14-15). Thus, our granting forgiveness is not only a mark of God’s love in us, but it’s also a means to experience God’s grace. We let go of one idol in our lives. If we choose to hold on to unforgiveness when the Bible calls us to forgive (Luke 11:4, Col 3:13), we’re walking in disobedience. Choosing to hold on to our anger is idolatry. We stand up for righteousness. That’s because forgiving someone doesn’t mean that you approve whatever happened; rather, forgiveness means we “consciously choose to let God be the one who determines the appropriate course of action in dealing justly with the offending person.” We don’t ignore the sin when we forgive.

If you’d like to read the full article that we referenced on the air this morning, you can click here!