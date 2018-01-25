He’s always with us

I was injured in an auto accident in 1981. The accident was a testament to God’s plan for us all. Although the other vehicle was traveling in excess of 80 MPH and as close to head on collision as you can have, I was able to walk away from the accident. I heard Jesus tell me from the back seat to watch out. I know it was him because there were only 2 people in the car, myself driving and my passenger in the front seat. By all accounts, the fact that I survived the accient, was nothing short of a miracel. At the time of the accident it was not a state law to wear your seatbelts. The other car sheared the left front fender off my car and launched it 300 feet down the road. In July of 2017 my primary care physician referred me to a different doctor. Rather that treat the discs she chose to treat the joints. I had rhizotomies on the left and right side from S4-S6. I am now back to working out 4-5 days a week, and by the grace of God that he reached down out of heaven to heal me.