He’s Preaching The Gospel All Across The Globe & The Only Ones Complaining Are Christians

Kanye West has released a gospel/hip hop album titled, “Jesus Is King” and he is traveling across the country sharing his story while sharing the gospel, and the only ones complaining are Christians. Isn’t that interesting?

On one hand, I understand because I believe it is okay to look at someone and wonder if their faith is sincere. In fact, in the time of the Puritans when someone made a proclamation of faith, they prayed the prayer, then they got baptized, they often would be asked, “Am I saved?” Their response was always the same, “We’ll see.” They they would wait to see because they wanted to see what kind of life this person led.

However, I think if we as humans possibly believe that we have the capacity to see inside somebody’s soul, I think we’ve gone too far. We just do not have that power.

Kanye appeared on Jimmy Kimmel recently and one of his answers really stood out to me because it might have been one of the best answers to this question. He was asked, “Would you consider yourself to be a Christian music artist now? You know what he said? “I’m a Christian everything.” Wow!

Do you want to know why that is so powerful? He is right because if you are a Christian first, then Christianity bleeds over into everything you do. So yes, I work in Christian radio. I’m a Christian morning show host but I was a Christian morning show host before I worked in Christian radio.

Later on, Kanye expressed in detail what he had to say about sharing his faith and this is what he said:

“Now that I’m in service to Christ, my job is to spread the gospel to let people know what Jesus has done for me. You know, I’ve spread it out a lot of things. There was a time I was letting you know what high fashion had done for me. I was letting you know all these things. But now I’m letting you know what Jesus has done for me and in that I’m no longer a slave. I’m a son, now Son of God, I’m free. And when you’re not serving God, you’re serving everyone else. You’re serving your ego, you’re serving your bank account, you’re serving your legacy, you’re serving your wife and kids, you’re serving your management or the people that you’re managing. So we’re praying on it in God’s time for me to be able to work only for the church.” – Kanye West

After seeing that, I think the proper response is prayer. That someone with a platform of this magnitude with the influence that he has, that this would be sincere. Does our faith rest on whether or not Kanye is a sincere Christian? Nope. Our faith rests on the work of the Cross which is already done. Today, we can pray for his sincerity and for people along his journey to continue to disciple him on his faith journey.

If you’d like to listen to the song we played on the air, it’s on Kanye West’s newest album “Jesus Is King” and the song is called. “God Is.” Listen to it below!