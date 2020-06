With the news that multiple Dallas Cowboys, including running back Ezekiel Elliott, have tested positive for COVID-19, Lauree thought she’d share some tips of what was helpful for her when she tested positive for Corona. Unfortunately, as Producer Josh pointed out, her list may be a bit too specific to her! Of course when you hear the news of anyone testing positive we pray for healing and health for them!

If you want to hear about Lauree’s experience with CovidĀ check out the video below!!