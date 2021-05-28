Hidden Treasures Of The DFW Area

Whether you’ve lived in North Texas all of your life or you’ve moved here recently, DFW is the host of so many cool activities and experiences that you and your family can be a part of! With that being said, lots of places are hidden gems because they are often forgotten about when people look for fun things to do so here are some places you need to check out that maybe you didn’t know about!

Klyde Warren Park– This 5.2 acre park is built right on top of the Woodall Rogers Freeway. Multiple food trucks set up at the park, there is a play area, reading room where you can borrow a book or newspaper to read, urban dog park, restaurant, and tons of FREE events year round like yoga, concerts, and movie nights

Dallas Art Museum – This museum is one of the largest art museums in the country and it’s completely FREE! They have a large selection of beautiful artwork from different eras and regions, and the museum is family friendly. The First Tuesday program is designed for children ages five and under, but all ages are welcome.

Founders Plaza – This open, park area in Grapevine offers great views of airplanes landing and taking off at the DFW airport. Free parking, benches, telescopes, and a radio that broadcasts air traffic control messages are available. Pack a picnic and enjoy the view! The plaza is open from 7am-7pm daily.

Kidz Indoor Playground (Prestonwood Church, Plano) – This super fun, indoor play area is completely FREE of charge. However, you do have to check in at the Kidz central desk.

Adult supervision is required and hours are Monday-Friday 9:00 a.m.–4:30 p.m. Saturdays: 4:30–4:55 p.m. and Sundays: 8:45–9:20 a.m., 12:15–12:45 p.m. Restroom and water fountain available.

Fritz Park Petting Farm (312 E Vilbig St, Irving, TX ) – Only open during June and July. During these summer months you can visit the farm for FREE. Visit with and pet horses, chickens, cows, rabbits, and peacocks. Bring the kids for an educational visit to the farm. Open 10am-6pm Tuesday-Saturday and 2pm-6pm on Sundays during the months of June and July.

Burger’s Lake – Located in Fort Worth, Texas, Burger’s Lake offers summer fun for everyone. Burger’s Lake is a 30-acre park featuring a one-acre spring-fed lake for swimming. Our facility includes: – Two sandy beaches for sunning; wonderful big trees for shade – A complete staff of certified lifeguards – Over 300 picnic tables – Six diving boards, a 20-foot slide and 25-foot trapeze – Charcoal grills for cooking.

US Treasury Money Factory Fort Worth, TX Tours – The BEP’s public Tour and Visitor Center located in Fort Worth, Texas is a great place to learn about U.S. currency. Visitors can see where billions of dollars are printed from an enclosed walkway, which is suspended above the production floor! Over half of the nation’s currency order is produced in Fort Worth. Available before or after the free self-guided tour, the experience includes an informative theater film, and visitors have the opportunity to walk through two floors of interactive exhibits and displays showcasing currency history and the intricate art of currency manufacturing. Also located in the visitor center is the Money factory Gift Shop where the public can purchase souvenir items including uncut currency sheets and other specialty currency products. Restrooms and vending machines are available.

Real Dinosaur tracks in Glen Rose – Dinosaur Valley State Park Find dinosaur tracks, camp, picnic, hike, mountain bike, swim, fish and paddle in the river, watch for wildlife, look for a geocache, ride your horse, or visit our interpretive center. Stay at one of our campsites. Explore 20 miles of trails. $7 adults Kids 12 and under are free!

Dallas Pedestrian Network (tunnels and skywalks) Grapevine Vintage Railroad ($10) – The Dallas Pedestrian Network is a collection of tunnel and skywalk segments connecting professional offices, hotels, residences and attractions in the heart of downtown Dallas (across 36 city blocks). Referred to locally as the “tunnels,” the system was built organically over several decades, and is privately operated with a small portion owned by the City of Dallas. Printed maps are available at Visitor Information Centers, or you can download one here!