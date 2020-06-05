Highly Effective People Have These 5 Things In Common

When it comes to the way we live our lives, we occasionally run into someone who just seems to have hacked life, they manage their time well, they are wise with their emotions, and they seem to have a good grip on things. But why? Well, it turns out if you are looking at how to be more resilient in life and more effective in how you live, look no further!

1. They’re Able To Sit With Discomfort

Resilient people realize that not everything in life will be comfortable all of the time. They’re able to tolerate discomfort because they realize that the universe is constantly changing.

2. They Live In The Moment

A resilient person realizes that the past doesn’t exist, the future hasn’t arrived, and the only thing that really matters is the present moment. Every moment has something to be grateful for, and you’ll be much happier if you strive to find it.

3. They Avoid Toxic People

Gossiping about others because it feels good? Please! Resilient people hate this kind of negative energy. They know toxic people are soul-sucking vampires and there’s no reason they won’t be bad-mouthing you behind your back. They prefer to talk about meaningful topics such as, what’s your purpose in life and what can we actually do now that’ll improve our future.

4. They Reach Out

Humans are social creatures and if we’re going to go where we want to go in life, we need to have a support system. That’s why resilient people aren’t afraid to reach out for help when they need it.

5. They Don’t Worry About Perfection

Resilient people know that always seeking perfection is a sure-fire way to not getting anything done. It’s also a definite way to experience failure.

If you’d like to read the full article that we referenced on the air this week, you can click here!